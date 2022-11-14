Google is widely believed to be working on its first smartphone with a foldable OLED display. While the company hasn’t officially confirmed anything, details have been leaking for more than a year, and it would certainly make sense – the company has put a lot of effort recently into making Android an operating system that works well on smartphones, tablets, and foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which are a bit of both. So why not make its own foldable phone to showcase what Android can do in that form factor?

But up until now, we haven’t had many clues about what it would actually look like. That may have just changed – Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser (who has a so-so record with leaks, to be honest), has shared a series of 3D renderings that he says show the design of the upcoming Google Pixel Fold. He also claims to have details about the price and release date… although they’re far enough away that plenty could change between now and then.

Rendered images that allegedly show the design of the upcoming Google Pixel Fold have been leaked, along with the expected $1799 price tag and May 2023 release date. https://t.co/HrQ72XOpl8 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 14, 2022

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Google has released 64-bit only Android images for the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 series phones. They’re designed to let developers test apps on 64-bit only systems and aren’t meant for the general public. https://t.co/ADsgIEvCqD — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 14, 2022

Mastodon v4.0.0 stable is now available, with support for following hashtags, translating posts, editing your own posts, and improved filtering. https://t.co/0a0W5Vomv4 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 14, 2022

Kodi 20 Nexus Beta 1 brings many bug fixes for the upcoming version of the open source media player. Major new features in v20 include support for AV1 hardware decoding on Android and Linux, Steam Deck controller support, subtitle improvements, and more. https://t.co/OfMz84ABRW — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 14, 2022

