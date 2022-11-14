Google is widely believed to be working on its first smartphone with a foldable OLED display. While the company hasn’t officially confirmed anything, details have been leaking for more than a year, and it would certainly make sense – the company has put a lot of effort recently into making Android an operating system that works well on smartphones, tablets, and foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which are a bit of both. So why not make its own foldable phone to showcase what Android can do in that form factor?

But up until now, we haven’t had many clues about what it would actually look like. That may have just changed – Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser (who has a so-so record with leaks, to be honest), has shared a series of 3D renderings that he says show the design of the upcoming Google Pixel Fold. He also claims to have details about the price and release date… although they’re far enough away that plenty could change between now and then.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

