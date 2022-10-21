The Logitech G Cloud is a handheld gaming device made for cloud gaming. It’s basically an Android tablet with a 7 inch display, but thanks to built-in game controllers it’s clearly built for gaming. And thanks to its mid-range processor, it’s clearly not meant for native gaming, but for streaming games from cloud services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now.

And early reviews suggest it does those things fine… but so do a lot of other gadgets, which are either cheaper, more powerful, or less… quirky. So when handheld gaming expert The Phawx got his hands on one, he couldn’t help but be disappointed.

There is probably something to be said about buying a product from a company like Logitech, which has a well-established presence in Western markets, rather than a more obscure device like the Retroid Pocket 3. But is that enough to get you to spend nearly three times as much on Logitech’s handheld?

At least the upcoming Razer Edge Android gaming tablet will have a higher-performance processor and controllers that are removable.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.