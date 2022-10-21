The Logitech G Cloud is a handheld gaming device made for cloud gaming. It’s basically an Android tablet with a 7 inch display, but thanks to built-in game controllers it’s clearly built for gaming. And thanks to its mid-range processor, it’s clearly not meant for native gaming, but for streaming games from cloud services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now.

And early reviews suggest it does those things fine… but so do a lot of other gadgets, which are either cheaper, more powerful, or less… quirky. So when handheld gaming expert The Phawx got his hands on one, he couldn’t help but be disappointed.

There is probably something to be said about buying a product from a company like Logitech, which has a well-established presence in Western markets, rather than a more obscure device like the Retroid Pocket 3. But is that enough to get you to spend nearly three times as much on Logitech’s handheld?

At least the upcoming Razer Edge Android gaming tablet will have a higher-performance processor and controllers that are removable.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Samsung plans to add support for seamless updates to its phones, possibly when One UI 6 rolls out next year. This allows updates to download and install in the background via A/B partitions, dramatically reducing the reboot time after an OS update. https://t.co/ZW5qmncjmp pic.twitter.com/eFBozDzq21 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 21, 2022

Samsung introeuces 200MP ISOCELL HPX camera sensor in China, with support for 8K/30fps video and 12.5MP and 50MP photo modes. https://t.co/JZSquAQU7e — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 21, 2022

Steam Deck Client beta now includes a component lookup view that will show you the model and manufacturer of all components in your device. This can come in handy when shopping for repair parts or if you want to know which hardware your specific unit has. https://t.co/VMZ9KIAQfl — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 21, 2022

The Pixel Watch bootloader can be unlocked, but the hardware to access the unlock option is disabled by default. A hacked USB cable does the trick though. https://t.co/xkdP16vJrS — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 21, 2022

