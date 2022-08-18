Pine64 has released some of the most interesting hardware aimed at open source enthusiasts in recent years, not necessarily because it’s the best hardware available, but because it’s cheap. PinePhone prices start at $150. The PineBook Pro Linux laptop sells for $220. And the PineTime smartwatch is just $27.

Part of the reason Pine64 can take this approach is that the company doesn’t develop software in house… instead relying on a community of volunteers to basically create the code that makes its products work. But over the past year a growing number of folks in that community appear to have become disgruntled with some of the choices the company has made.

This week postmarketOS developer Martijn Braam, developed of the Megapixels app that now ships with most mobile Linux distributions that can run on the PinePhone, announced that he would no longer be working on software for Pine64 products*, citing growing frustration with the company.

In Braam’s telling, things really began to go south when Pine64 stopped shipping Developer Editions of the PinePhone (which had each shipped with a different operating system such as Ubuntu Touch, postmarketOS, and Mobian) and instead chose Manjaro to be the default operating system that would ship with all PinePhone devices moving forward.

The problem isn’t selecting a default so much as picking one that doesn’t seem to play well with others and which doesn’t do much original development to further the state of Linux software for the PinePhone and PinePhone Pro. Manjaro is also now said to be the only mobile Linux distribution to receive financial support from Pine64.

Meanwhile things came to a head for Braam over friction between Pine64 and the developer community over whether to include an SPI flash chip on the PinePhone Pro and PineBook Pro that could be loaded with the Tow-Boot bootloader, making it easy for users to load the operating system of their choice.

Because of Braam’s prominence in the Pine64 developer community, the company issued a response… but it’s one that doesn’t address all of the issues raised by Braam (or others), and which has left a sour taste in the mouth of some*.

Also see this response to the response from developer Drew DeVault. https://t.co/m9t22HGzEF — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 18, 2022

It’s probably unrealistic to expect Pine64 to be everything to everyone in the free and open source software community. But as a company that relies heavily on volunteers to make its products actually work, it seems like its in Pine64’s best interest to either address some of the concerns raised… or perhaps to start doing some software work in-house.

But if the company were to do that, it’s unlikely that we’d continue to see dirt cheap hardware like $150 smartphones. Rival Purism, for example, has done a lot of work to make GNU/Linux software work on smartphones. But the company’s Librem 5 smartphone currently sells for $1299 and up.

*I’d highly recommend clicking the links with asterisks to read Braam’s post, Pine64’s response, and articles from TuxPhone and Drew DeVault for more context.