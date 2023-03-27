It’s been more than a decade since ARM introduced its big.LITTLE architecture that allowed chip makers to combine high-performance CPU cores with energy-efficient CPU cores on the same chip. And it’s been a few years since Intel brought a similar design to its x86 processors, beginning with the company’s 12th-gen processors based on “Alder Lake” architecture.

Not it looks like AMD may be planning to follow suit. According to AMD documents spotted by @InstLatX64, AMD may be working on a follow-up to this year’s Ryzen 7040 series “Phoenix” chips that feature both “Performance” and “Efficiency” cores.

Like the current-gen Phoenix lineup, it looks like Performance cores will be based on AMD’s Zen 4 CPU architecture, but it’s unclear what architecture the Efficiency cores would use.

This sort of hybrid architecture promises the best of both worlds: smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops with hybrid chips can use the high-performance cores for resource-intensive tasks. But they can also fall back on the efficient cores to save power when you don’t need that much horsepower. And for some tasks that can leverage as many CPU cores as you’ve got for better performance, all of the cores could kick in at the same time.

In practice, this has worked pretty well for ARM-based devices, enabling long-battery life and decent performance. But Intel’s implementation has been a bit wonkier: while the company’s 12th-gen chips certainly scored higher in synthetic benchmarks than the company’s 11th-gen processors, laptops with the newer chips tend to get substantially lower battery life.

The company claims it’s 13th-gen processors offer efficiency improvements, but we’re still not quite back to where we were a few years ago when it comes to battery life from Intel-powered laptops.

Maybe AMD can do better? Maybe not. Maybe we’ll find out sometime in the next year or two?

