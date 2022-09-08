Apple introduced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphone lineup this week, and while the Pro models have better cameras, they’re also the first to ship with the new Apple A16 Bionic chip manufactured using a 4nm process. So how much better is it than the A15 Bionic chip used in the non-Pro model (and last year’s iPhone 13)? Just a little bit, according to early benchmark results.

To be fair, that benchmark measures CPU performance and doesn’t take graphics, AI, and other features of the A16 Bionic into account. So real-world results may look different.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

