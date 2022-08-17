Rumor has it that Apple could introduce the iPhone 14 family on September 7th and make the phones available in stores the following week.

iPhone 13 family

Meanwhile in Linux phone land, there have been some exciting developments recently… but also some friction between one of the companies that helped spur development of Linux for phones in recent years and developers who are actually working on the software that makes those phones work.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

  1. I wonder if the iPhone 14 will have USB-C. Or is Apple going to release an iPhone 15 before the EU’s deadline?

    There’s been some speculation that they could go 100% wireless charging. But given the fact that they don’t even want to provide USB bricks, something tells me they would face a lot of consumer objection.

    Reply