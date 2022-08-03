While budget tablets like Amazon’s Fire line of devices are probably best used for media consumption, companies have been positioning higher-priced tablets as productivity machines for years. Microsoft’s Surface tablets were originally pitched as tablets that can replace your PC. And Apple keeps adding features to its iPad and iPad Pro lineup that blur the lines between desktop and tablet operating systems.

The next addition is a new feature called Stage Manager which gives users more ways to view and interact with multiple apps on an iPad. But folks who’ve been beta testing the feature for the past few months have often complained that it’s buggy and confusing. So, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple may postpone the launch of iPadOS 16 by a month in order to work out the kinks.

In other recent tech news from around the web, it’s possible to launch Internet Explorer even on Windows 10 and Windows 11 computers that aren’t supposed to have it anymore, Amazon Luna is the latest game streaming service available on Samsung Smart TVs, and Valve has released yet another software update for the Steam Deck’s Linux-based operating system.

Apple plans to release iOS 16 in September, but iPadOS 16 could come a month later. The delay would give Apple more time to address bugs and other issues with Stage Manager, the new multitasking system for iPads. https://t.co/mYaItZjLaX? — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 3, 2022

Internet Explorer was supposed to have been retired by now, but it turns out it’s still built into not only Windows 10, but also Windows 11. You have to jump through some hoops to launch it though (and it’s unclear how long they’ll last). https://t.co/cJKdNGcp2h pic.twitter.com/qLzTEVoGBa — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 3, 2022

As promised in June, Amazon’s Luna game streaming service is now available on 2022 Samsung Smart TVs and monitors through the Samsung Gaming Hub (which also supports Xbox Cloud gaming, GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and Utomik). https://t.co/9dKdhcIHKh — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 3, 2022

Hello! SteamOS 3.3 and a bunch of Steam Client updates are out of beta and have been shipped to all Steam Decks. This update includes improvements to game mode, desktop mode, docked mode, audio, stability, and more. See the full list of patch notes at: https://t.co/EDJF9cXhqD pic.twitter.com/rmQzsvNQRB — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) August 2, 2022

.@NVIDIAEmbedded has announced the availability of the #Jetson AGX Orin 32GB production module for $899. The 64GB model is coming in November, and the Orin NX models later this year. #artificialintelligence #robotics #nvidia #ubuntu https://t.co/ggBwnwGrwQ — CNX Software (@cnxsoft) August 3, 2022

