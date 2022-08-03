While budget tablets like Amazon’s Fire line of devices are probably best used for media consumption, companies have been positioning higher-priced tablets as productivity machines for years. Microsoft’s Surface tablets were originally pitched as tablets that can replace your PC. And Apple keeps adding features to its iPad and iPad Pro lineup that blur the lines between desktop and tablet operating systems.

The next addition is a new feature called Stage Manager which gives users more ways to view and interact with multiple apps on an iPad. But folks who’ve been beta testing the feature for the past few months have often complained that it’s buggy and confusing. So, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple may postpone the launch of iPadOS 16 by a month in order to work out the kinks.

iPadOS Stage Manager multitasking view

In other recent tech news from around the web, it’s possible to launch Internet Explorer even on Windows 10 and Windows 11 computers that aren’t supposed to have it anymore, Amazon Luna is the latest game streaming service available on Samsung Smart TVs, and Valve has released yet another software update for the Steam Deck’s Linux-based operating system.

