Six years after launching the Le Potato single-board computer, Libre Computer is back with a new model called the Sweet Potato. And it’s… not all that new.
The updated computer has the same basic design as the original, the same Amlogic S905X quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, the same Raspberry Pi-compatible 40-pin GPIO headers, and almost the same set of ports, including USB, Ethernet, and HDMI. But there are a few key differences, including a USB-C port for power (rather than micro USB). The new Sweet Potato has a list price of $35, but it’s currently on sale for $30.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
Libre Computer AML-S905X-CC-V2 Sweet Potato Now Available [Libre Computer]
Libre Computer’s new $35 Sweet Potato is a Raspberry Pi-like single-board PC that’s similar to the 6-year old Le Potato board, but which features upgrades including DDR4 memory, 16MB of SPI boot ROM storage, a PoE header and USB-C port for power.
Intel Core Ultra “Meteor Lake-H” Partial Lineup Leaked [TechPowerUp]
Details for some of Intel’s upcoming Core Ultra “Meteor Lake-H” mobile chips have started to leak, including a new naming scheme and chips with up to 16 cores, 22 threads and speeds up to 5.1 GHz.
Intel Raptor Lake Refresh: Entire Lineup Revealed in New Leak [Tom’s Hardware]
Intel’s entire Raptor Lake Refresh desktop lineup allegedly leaked, with 35 to 12% chips featuring up to 24 cores and 32 threads.
Intel Announces Arm Investment, Talks Up RISC-V [Tom’s Hardware]
Intel has announced that it’s “an investor in Arm.” While Arm’s chip designs are direct competitors to Intel’s x86_64 chips, Intel is growing its foundry business, which means manufacturing chips on competing architectures.
Sources: Android 14 source code release has been delayed until October [@[email protected]]
Google may delay the release of Android 14 by a month. Instead of launching in September, as planned, it will most likely be released in October when the Pixel 8 is launched, giving the company more time to squash remaining bugs.
Sideloading unsupported apps on Android Automotive [@[email protected]]
It’s possible to sideload apps onto Android Automotive that wouldn’t normally be supported by the operating system designed for in-vehicle entertainment systems.
The BEST Gaming Handheld I CAN’T Recommend – GPD Win Mini Review / Preview [The Phawx / YouTube]
The GPD Win Mini reportedly has a great screen, touchpad, controllers, keyboard, and performance. But the controller area gets uncomfortably hot during long gaming sessions on pre-production models. GPD is said to be working on a fix though.
