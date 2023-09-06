Six years after launching the Le Potato single-board computer, Libre Computer is back with a new model called the Sweet Potato. And it’s… not all that new.

The updated computer has the same basic design as the original, the same Amlogic S905X quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, the same Raspberry Pi-compatible 40-pin GPIO headers, and almost the same set of ports, including USB, Ethernet, and HDMI. But there are a few key differences, including a USB-C port for power (rather than micro USB). The new Sweet Potato has a list price of $35, but it’s currently on sale for $30.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Libre Computer’s new $35 Sweet Potato is a Raspberry Pi-like single-board PC that’s similar to the 6-year old Le Potato board, but which features upgrades including DDR4 memory, 16MB of SPI boot ROM storage, a PoE header and USB-C port for power.

Details for some of Intel’s upcoming Core Ultra “Meteor Lake-H” mobile chips have started to leak, including a new naming scheme and chips with up to 16 cores, 22 threads and speeds up to 5.1 GHz.

Intel’s entire Raptor Lake Refresh desktop lineup allegedly leaked, with 35 to 12% chips featuring up to 24 cores and 32 threads.

Intel has announced that it’s “an investor in Arm.” While Arm’s chip designs are direct competitors to Intel’s x86_64 chips, Intel is growing its foundry business, which means manufacturing chips on competing architectures.

Google may delay the release of Android 14 by a month. Instead of launching in September, as planned, it will most likely be released in October when the Pixel 8 is launched, giving the company more time to squash remaining bugs.

It’s possible to sideload apps onto Android Automotive that wouldn’t normally be supported by the operating system designed for in-vehicle entertainment systems.

The GPD Win Mini reportedly has a great screen, touchpad, controllers, keyboard, and performance. But the controller area gets uncomfortably hot during long gaming sessions on pre-production models. GPD is said to be working on a fix though.

