Intel’s most powerful desktop graphics card to date goes on sale in a few weeks. The company says you’ll be able to buy the Arc A770 on October 12, 2022 for $329. Expect performance that’s competitive with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060.

The chip maker also announced new software coming to Intel Evo certified laptops in 2023 that will provide a way to link your PC to Android and iOS devices, introduced its 13th-gen Core processors for desktops, and promised that 13th-gen chips for mobile are on the way. Meanwhile rival AMD announced that it’s Ryzen 7000 series desktop chips are available starting today, and there are already a bunch of real-world reviews in the wild.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.