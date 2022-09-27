Intel’s most powerful desktop graphics card to date goes on sale in a few weeks. The company says you’ll be able to buy the Arc A770 on October 12, 2022 for $329. Expect performance that’s competitive with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060.

Intel ARC A770 desktop GPUs will be available Oct 12 for $329. Review units are heading out to testers now. pic.twitter.com/8HXqevNvTO — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 27, 2022

The chip maker also announced new software coming to Intel Evo certified laptops in 2023 that will provide a way to link your PC to Android and iOS devices, introduced its 13th-gen Core processors for desktops, and promised that 13th-gen chips for mobile are on the way. Meanwhile rival AMD announced that it’s Ryzen 7000 series desktop chips are available starting today, and there are already a bunch of real-world reviews in the wild.

Of course PC makers, Microsoft, and others have been offering their own solutions for this for years. Apple has its own version for Mac + iOS devices. — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 27, 2022

This sounds great, but unfortunately, in order to create a phone companion experience on Android that’s comparable to what Samsung + Windows or Google + Chrome OS users get, Intel would *have* to work with Android OEMs because of limitations with some Android APIs. https://t.co/WueftGTdhn — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 27, 2022

Plasma Mobile picks up a “clear all notifications” button, a “close all” button in the multitasking view, a keyboard icon in the navbar that appears when running apps that don’t automatically open it, and better tablet support (can be installed alongside regular Plasma Desktop). https://t.co/az85yasFFT — LinuxSmartphone (@LinuxSmartphone) September 27, 2022

Pixel 7 pricing (kind of) confirmed by a premature Amazon listing. Expect the entry-level Pixel 7 with 128GB of storage to sell for $599. https://t.co/JTwI5QsUL4 pic.twitter.com/9RhrnqlEQ7 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 27, 2022

Intel unveils its Flex GPUs as its first Data Center GPUs with support for hardware-accelerated AV1 decoding. pic.twitter.com/5s6NrWehX9 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 27, 2022

AMD Ryzen 7000 series desktop processors with Zen 4 CPU cores are now available with prices ranging from $299 for a Ryzen 5 7600X (6 cores, 12 threads up to 5.4 GHz to $699 for a Ryen 9 7950X (16 cores, 32- threads, up to 5.7 GHz). https://t.co/50n5SDGHoD — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 27, 2022

Want to read every single review of AMD’s new Ryzen 7000 desktop processors? This seems like a good place to start. (From what I’ve seen, they’re mostly pretty positive). https://t.co/kPxQvkyYcA — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 27, 2022

The Polywell X58 Box PC is a compact fanless computer with a Rockchip RK3588 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, and dual Gigabit Ethernet ports. Designed for kiosk, security, or other commercial uses, it runs Android 12. https://t.co/wt3XiyW5lq — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 27, 2022

LapPi Version 2 Coming Soon!

LapPi modular, DIY laptop kit built around everyone’s favorite single-board computer @Raspberry_Pi pic.twitter.com/QuovZOPUso — SB Components Ltd (@sb_ltd) September 27, 2022

E Ink will show off an 8 inch, 1920 x 1440 pixel (300 ppi) display with a 350ms refresh rate for black and white content (or .5 to 1.5 seconds for color) at CEATAC net month. pic.twitter.com/8eaHBUB1Mi — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 27, 2022

