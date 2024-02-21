Intel had a rough few years a while back, when the company struggled to meet its original goals for moving from 14nm to 10nm and wound up shipping multiple generations of processors manufactured on a 14nm node while competitors were moving to smaller and more efficient processes.

But Intel says its Foundry business is back on track, with chips manufactured on the Intel 7 and Intel 3 processes already on the market, and Intel 20A and Intel 18A chips in the works. Now Intel is starting to talk about what comes next.

In other recent tech news from around the web, we’ve got a better look at Google’s 2nd-gen foldable smartphone (probably), a first look at the next OnePlus smartwatch (definitely), and some ruminations on how most Android devices will receive operating system updates in the future.

Intel updates its Foundry Process Roadmap with a new Intel 14A process set to debut in late 2026. It will be the first from any company to use ASML’s new high-NA EUV lithography. New E, P, and T variants of Intel 3 and Intel 18A chips are on the way too.

Earlier this month the first hands-on photo of the upcoming Google Pixel Fold 2 leaked, showing a new design for the camera bar. Now a series of leaked renders appear to confirm the camera redesign.

OnePlus teases a new OnePlus Watch 2 ahead of MWC with a few design photos and a promise that “Black Steel” and “Radient Steel” color options are coming. We’ll have to wait until Feb 26 for specs, pricing, and other info.

A/B or “seamless” updates allow an Android device to download an operating system update and load it onto a separate partition in the background while you’re using your device. Then when everything is ready, you’re prompted to reboot your device to complete the installation.

This has the advantage of reducing the amount of time you’re phone or tablet is unusable and also makes it possible to roll back to the previous version of the OS if a problem occurs. Most Android device makers have adopted this since Google rolled it out, but Samsung has been a notable standout.

Rahman notes that this change to Google’s code base doesn’t necessarily mean Samsung will HAVE to adopt seamless updates though. If Google really wants to do that, it will need to make it an official requirement. For now, if Samsung wants to continue using a non A/B partition update process, the company can just design their own update system or revert some Google code.

