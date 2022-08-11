Intel’s upcoming Arc A750 desktop graphics card will be the company’s most powerful discrete GPU to date. But what does that mean in terms of real-world performance?

Last month Intel released a few internal benchmarks showing that the GPU was competitive with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060 in a handful of games. Now the company has published the results from dozens of benchmarks, showing that Arc A750 and RTX 3060 are neck and neck across a wide range of games using both DirectX12 and Vulkan graphics drivers.

There are some titles where NVIDIA takes the lead, but others where Intel comes out ahead. Of course, it’s important to keep in mind that NVIDIA also has higher-performance RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 graphics cards that will most likely blow Intel’s Arc A750 out of the water. But considering that this is a first-gen graphics card from Intel, performancce doesn’t look that bad… even if it’s taken Intel longer than expected to ramp up production of its high-end GPUs.

Intel benchmarked dozens of games on its new Arc A750 discrete desktop graphics card and found that it’s competitive with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060 pic.twitter.com/qUchRlM8ZV — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 11, 2022

Canonical has released Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS, the first update to the latest Long Term Support release that bundles a bunch of bug fixes and improvements. https://t.co/lK3ZL2YOTm pic.twitter.com/GemNoIIM06 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 11, 2022

Razer stopped making smartphones years ago, but is only now getting around to shutting down its Theme Store for custom UI packs with wallpapers and app icons. It’s honestly surprising it didn’t happen sooner. https://t.co/iAYO6ClERC — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 11, 2022

The #SailfishOS @JollaHQ community newsletter is now out in which we discuss the SFOS Summer Sale 🌞🛍️ meetups in Switzerland 🇨🇭 and Austria 🇦🇹 plus all the latest repo changes 🐙 and app updates 📲 Enjoy the newsletter, Sailfish and the Summer! 🌞🌊https://t.co/MMWM5rt0X7 pic.twitter.com/nfDYld4Ce0 — David Llewellyn-Jones (@flypigahoy) August 11, 2022

A few months back, I posted about an API in Android 13 that lets apps adjust the flashlight brightness on supported devices. There’s now an app you can download that uses this feature! Download on GitHub: https://t.co/4U6PcswMok Video credits: @Nail_Sadykov pic.twitter.com/RSuDaqXh40 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 11, 2022

