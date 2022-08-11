Intel’s upcoming Arc A750 desktop graphics card will be the company’s most powerful discrete GPU to date. But what does that mean in terms of real-world performance?

Last month Intel released a few internal benchmarks showing that the GPU was competitive with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060 in a handful of games. Now the company has published the results from dozens of benchmarks, showing that Arc A750 and RTX 3060 are neck and neck across a wide range of games using both DirectX12 and Vulkan graphics drivers.

There are some titles where NVIDIA takes the lead, but others where Intel comes out ahead. Of course, it’s important to keep in mind that NVIDIA also has higher-performance RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 graphics cards that will most likely blow Intel’s Arc A750 out of the water. But considering that this is a first-gen graphics card from Intel, performancce doesn’t look that bad… even if it’s taken Intel longer than expected to ramp up production of its high-end GPUs.

