Intel’s new Arc A700 series desktop graphics cards will finally be available starting next week. And it turns out they’re… apparently not bad?

The first reviews are in, and while some testers say that Intel’s graphics drivers and/or support for some older games could be better, overall Intel seems to have delivered on its promise: a competitively priced line of desktop GPUs that offer performance that’s comparable or better than NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060 for many recent games.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

