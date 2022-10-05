Intel’s new Arc A700 series desktop graphics cards will finally be available starting next week. And it turns out they’re… apparently not bad?

The first reviews are in, and while some testers say that Intel’s graphics drivers and/or support for some older games could be better, overall Intel seems to have delivered on its promise: a competitively priced line of desktop GPUs that offer performance that’s comparable or better than NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060 for many recent games.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Reviews are in for the Intel Arc A750 and A770 desktop graphics cards and they’re… pretty good. They’re comparable to NVIDIA’s RTX 3060 while offering competitive pricing, although the software is a mixed bag and support for older games is limited. https://t.co/1ovtAjg46b — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 5, 2022

Amazon Glow video calling/projection device for kids has apparently lost its glow, as Amazon is discontinuing the product about a year after it launched as a “Day 1 Edition” device and half a year after it became generally available. https://t.co/bGUnyuz7Er — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 5, 2022

Ubuntu is a free & open source Linux distribution. But Ubuntu developer Canonical also has an Ubuntu Pro version for enterprise customers with additional security features. Now there’s an Ubuntu Pro free tier for personal and small-scale commercial use. https://t.co/HrP69K1IkV — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 5, 2022

Google has sold fewer than 30 million Pixel phones since launching the brand in 2016. Samsung sold 10X more phones in 2021 alone. But odds are that Pixel phones aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. https://t.co/bshYevne5z pic.twitter.com/aV80P8ZiT4 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 5, 2022

Google launches Nest WiFi Pro mesh networking router with WiFi 6E and support for Matter smart home tech. Prices start at $200 for a single router or $300/$400 for 2- and 3-packs. Pre-orders start today; availability begins Oct 27. https://t.co/kuKiAFOGCN — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 4, 2022

This high-performance Linux laptop is now available with a choice of Intel or AMD processors. https://t.co/4J7FHG3OFA — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 5, 2022

