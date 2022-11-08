Microsoft may be have rolled out a more Windows-like user interface to its dual-screen Surface Duo smartphone lineup, but the devices still ship with Google’s Android operating system. That hasn’t stopped developers like Gustave Monce from working to install actual Windows software on the phones.

Up until recently, a lot of that work has focused on porting Windows to work with the original Surface Duo. But over the weekend Monce released new drivers for the Surface Duo 2 that bring major improvements… although some basic features like wireless networking, hardware-accelerated graphics, and audio aren’t working yet.

The latest unofficial Windows drivers for the Surface Duo 2 bring better support… but it’s still very much a work in progress. There’s no support yet for wireless networking, multitouch input, GPU, audio, or camera, among other things. https://t.co/rHfzaDRTpP pic.twitter.com/OfTQdjroX1 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 8, 2022

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

The latest Windows APU driver for the Steam Deck brings compatibility, security, stability, and performance improvements when running Windows on the handheld gaming PC. https://t.co/weycLtl8Sw — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 8, 2022

Zoom introduces Mail and Calendar (beta) in an effort to compete more directly with Google and Microsoft. Mail and Calendar clients are free for use with third-party services. But paying Zoom customers can also use Zoom Mail & Cal services. https://t.co/nrIhmTm9wR pic.twitter.com/ChjZ0G7Uhc — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 8, 2022

Update: The Retroid Pocket 3+ handheld game console is now available for pre-order for $149. https://t.co/w7iSHdH3tV — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 8, 2022

