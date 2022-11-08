Microsoft may be have rolled out a more Windows-like user interface to its dual-screen Surface Duo smartphone lineup, but the devices still ship with Google’s Android operating system. That hasn’t stopped developers like Gustave Monce from working to install actual Windows software on the phones.

Up until recently, a lot of that work has focused on porting Windows to work with the original Surface Duo. But over the weekend Monce released new drivers for the Surface Duo 2 that bring major improvements… although some basic features like wireless networking, hardware-accelerated graphics, and audio aren’t working yet.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook, follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones or follow @[email protected] for cat photos or whatever Brad feels like posting on Mastodon these days.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.