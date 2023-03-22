Virtually every major tech company seems to be jumping into the AI space… despite mounting evidence that the current models aren’t very good at distinguishing fact from fiction and could lead to even more disinformation on the internet. But while those for-profit companies are busy treating the public like beta testers, Mozilla is launching an initiative that it says is aimed at developing “trustworthy” AI. Whether Mozilla.ai will succeed at that is anyone’s guess.

In other tech news from around the web, that iKoolCore R1 mini PC that I wrote about earlier this year is now shipping to customers who bought one for $199 to $359. And according to an independent (and in-depth) review, it looks like performance is pretty good… if you’re looking for a portable networking appliance. For use around the home you might be better off getting something a little larger in order to get a fanless, silent design.

Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.

ServeTheHome reviews the iKoolCore R1 tiny PC. It’s less than 3″ x 3″ but has four 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports and an M.2 slot and Jasper Lake processor. But the actively cooled system isn’t silent like some other network appliances.

Valve’s Steam Deck handheld gaming PC ships with the Linux-based SteamOS. But Valve also offers drivers for folks that want to install Windows on the handheld. The latest Windows APU drivers bring stability, security, and performance improvements.

The non-profit behind the Firefox web browser wants to build “trustworthy AI products” and is committing $30 million to the create a new startup called Mozilla.ai to spearhead that initiative.

The latest Dev Channel preview build of Windows 11 introduces a USB4 Hubs and Devices page in Settings, a “Create live kernel memory dump file” option for Task Manager, and a number of other tweaks.

Google may have exited the cloud gaming space, but Amazon’s Luna game streaming service is expanding into new markets: Canada, Germany, and the UK. Up until now it was only available in the US.

