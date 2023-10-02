Earlier this year a startup called Humane demonstrated an upcoming device that’s expected to be a screenless wearable AI assistant. But when the company didn’t actually show us what it looks like or tell us when it would arrive.

Now we have answers to both questions… kind of. The company partnered with Paris-based fashion house Coperni to give us a first look at the Humane Ai Pin, which honestly looks a bit like a digital name tag or a beeper that clips to your shirt or jacket pocket. We also know that it’s powered by an unspecified Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and that a “full unveiling” is coming November 9th.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Humane plans to officially unveil its wearable AI device on Nov 9, but showed off the design of the Humane Ai Pin at a fashion event last week. It’s a screenless device that clips to your clothes, has a bunch of sensors, and a laser projector. There’s no word on how much it’ll cost, or why you’d want to use it rather than the phone that’s probably already in your pocket or handbag.

PALMSHELL NeXT H2 is a “micro server,” or a compact computer with a $199 starting price and two 10 GbE SFP+ cages, a 2.5 GbE RJ45 jack, optional WiFi, up to 32GB RAM and 512GB NVMe storage, and a Ryzen R1505G chip (its weakest link).

Google is set to unveil the Pixel 8 series (which have been thoroughly leaked) this week. But it looks like there may also be a 2nd-gen Pixel Fold on the way. An unannounced device code-named Comet was spotted in an app update.

Pixel Buds Pro may be picking up new features soon including low latency audio support, Conversation Detection (to pause media and auto-switch from noise cancelling to transparency mode when you’re talking to someone), and more.

This overview explains some of what makes Ubuntu Touch (for phones and tablets) different from Ubuntu for laptops and desktops. That includes a custom UI, a read-only file system (by default), containerized apps, and Halium (for working on hardware designed for Android).

