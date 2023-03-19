Chinese electronics company Huawei plans to launch a new model of its MatePad 11 Android tablet that the company says has a paper-like display that reflects less glare than a typical LCD or OLED screen, while offering a better writing experience.

Detailed specs, pricing, or availability information haven’t been revealed yet, but the company has teased the tablet ahead of an event scheduled for March 23rd, when Huawei is expected to launch several new products including smartphones, tablets, and foldables.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Huawei plans to launch a new MatePad 11 tablet with an anti-glare color display and a pen-and-paper-like writing experience. Sounds more like TCL’s NXTPAPER than color E Ink, but more details are coming later this week.

One of Google’s weirder projects in recent years was Project Jacquard, which enabled weaving of electronic sensors into fabric so your clothes could control your phone or other gadgets. Now it looks like Google is preparing to shut it down.

The aCropalypse vulnerability in Google’s Markup screenshot editing tool for Pixel devices allows for partial recovery of unedited pictures from a cropped or redacted screenshot. Here’s how it was discovered.

Qualcomm has open sourced aptX and aptX HD encoders for Bluetooth audio and added them to the Android Open Source Project, which means device makers don’t need to pay a license to include them on Android phones anymore.

NotebookCheck has an in-depth review of the GPD Win 4 handheld gaming PC, comparing its design, performance, and general usability with a number of other handheld and laptop computers. Overall it seems to be a pretty strong entry with great performance and good build quality. But it’s got noisy fans and short battery life (while gaming).

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @[email protected] on Mastodon. You can also follow Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook, and keep up with the latest open source mobile news by following LinuxSmartphones on Twitter and Facebook.