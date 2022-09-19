Valve has been ramping up production of its Steam Deck handheld gaming PC throughout the year, and while there were long wait times when the portable computer went on sale earlier this year, the wait times are getting shorter and shorter.

Meanwhile other companies making handheld gaming computers are releasing new details about upcoming devices. GPD is showing off the backlit keyboard on the upcoming GPD Win 4, as well as revealing that it will be one of the first devices of its type to have a display that has a native landscape orientation (small screens often default to portrait mode). And One Netbook says its first ONEXPLAYER handheld with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U chip is on the way.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

