Barnes & Noble has announced that it’s pulling the plug on some key features for the NOOK Simple Touch, NOOK Simple Touch with GlowLight, and NOOK GlowLight eReaders. By the middle of next year you’ll no longer be able to buy eBooks on those devices, register a device with a bn.com account, or sign in using a NOOK account.

Those eReaders are more than ten years old at this point, so it’s not a huge surprise to see support ending. But it’s probably going to be a bit disappointing for anyone who’s still using one… and eReaders to tend to last a long time, so I wouldn’t be surprised if there were a fair number that were still in active use.

The good news is that B&N says users will still be able to sideload third-party EPUB, PDF, or PDB files onto those devices, and any content you’ve already downloaded will still be available to read. But since the NOOK will stay registered to the bn.com account that was logged in before the service shutdown date, the resale value of old NOOK devices will likely drop from nearly zero to zero.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Next year B&N will end online services for some older NOOK devices released between 2011 and 2013, meaning you won’t be able to buy books, register with a bn account, or sign in with a NOOK account. You can still sideload eBooks or read anything already downloaded though.

Microsoft’s Copilot AI assistant is coming soon to Windows 10, with a preview set to roll out to Windows 10 22H2 soon.

Microsoft introduces some of the changes coming to Windows 11 to comply with the European Digital Markets Act, such as support for uninstalling some system apps, more interoperability points for developers. Only coming to Europe though.

Microsoft’s new “Windows App” lets you stream a Windows environment from the cloud to iOS, macOS, Windows, or a web browser. Available in preview, it’s not yet available for Android. And it’s made for business users (so far).

HandBrake 1.7.0 is now available, with the latest version of the popular media transcoding tool bringing support for AMD and NVIDIA AV1 encoders, better performance on Apple Silicon, and other improvements.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @[email protected] on Mastodon. You can also follow Liliputing on X (the app formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @[email protected] on Mastodon. You can also follow Liliputing on X (the app formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.