Samsung currently dominates the foldable smartphone space. But a number of other companies including Motorola, Huawei, and Xiaomi also sell foldables. And Apple? Rumor has it the company is working on foldable iPhones, but it’s unclear if or when they’ll be available for purchase.

Some hardware hackers in China decided not to wait… and made their own foldable iPhone. Kind of.

By smushing together components from an iPhone X, Motorola Razr, and some 3D-printed parts, they’ve got an iOS device that folds. But it looks more like a science experiment than a phone that you’d actually want to use.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook, follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones or follow @[email protected] for cat photos or whatever Brad feels like posting on Mastodon these days.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.