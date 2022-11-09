Samsung currently dominates the foldable smartphone space. But a number of other companies including Motorola, Huawei, and Xiaomi also sell foldables. And Apple? Rumor has it the company is working on foldable iPhones, but it’s unclear if or when they’ll be available for purchase.

Some hardware hackers in China decided not to wait… and made their own foldable iPhone. Kind of.

By smushing together components from an iPhone X, Motorola Razr, and some 3D-printed parts, they’ve got an iOS device that folds. But it looks more like a science experiment than a phone that you’d actually want to use.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

This DIY foldable iPhone is… probably nothing like any foldable Apple would ever release. But by combining iPhone, Moto Razr, and custom parts, this frankenphone runs iOS, folds in half, and… has just one speaker and no water or dust resistance. https://t.co/nNI6nTdaFK — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 9, 2022

Google One VPN apps are now available for Mac and PC, although you’ll need a Google One 2TB ($10/month) subscription to use it. The VPN encrypts your internet traffic for greater security and privacy, but doesn’t circumvent geo-restrictions. https://t.co/1NbsBc9mxR pic.twitter.com/fG9VFqPbl2 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 9, 2022

Intel introduces Xeon Max “Sapphire Rapids HBM” CPU and Data Center GPU Max “Ponte Vecchio” solutions for data centers, supercomputers, and other high-performance applications. They’re expected to be available starting in January. https://t.co/hNWY5attoK — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 9, 2022

Thunderbird will roll out a new calendar user interface in 2023 as part of its “Supernova” release, with support for collapsible weekends, a customizable toolbar, context-menu actions for everything, and many visual customization options. https://t.co/JJfdOlenVx — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 9, 2022

Any #sxmo followers here may be pleased to know I’m announcing a cool new feature in a #pinephone demo video…. the actual announcement is over on my Mastodon though 😉 I’m leaving this sinking ship…https://t.co/pzqMaAbMXj — Maarten van Gompel (🐘 @[email protected]) (@proycon) November 8, 2022

