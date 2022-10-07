Google debuted its first-gen Tensor processor with the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro last year. While the chip didn’t have the fastest CPU or graphics around, it was able to offer decent all-around performance for flagship phones with reasonably affordable price tags. But its secret sauce was the TPU, or tensor processing unit which offers support for hardware-accelerated AI tasks.

Next week Google will ship the first devices with the Tensor G2 processor. The second-gen chip has a faster GPU and a CPU that’s… barely any faster than the original.

But updates to the TPU will enable a bunch of new AI features for photography, speech recognition, and more.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

As expected, the Google Tensor G2 looks like a pretty modest upgrade over the original Tensor when it comes to CPU performance. But updated graphics and a next-gen TPU should bring support for new AI features. https://t.co/tLp9rABlq7 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 7, 2022

Windows 11 Insider Preview BUilds 25217 for the dev channel brings support for 3rd-party widgets (but it’s designed to let developers build and test widgets, so these are still early days). https://t.co/BpCWQpMOhe — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 7, 2022

Google Recorder version 4.0 for Android adds support for playback speed adjustments and support for auto-transcription in more languages. Speaker labels aren’t available yet, but will come in a future update. https://t.co/WjpkZgNheO — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 7, 2022

In addition to finishing the Steam Deck reservation queue and shipping the Docking Station, we’ve also made a bunch of software updates. With the latest update, you now have more control of how Steam Deck displays when docked, more responsive on-screen typing, and just, more: pic.twitter.com/pGGkloi4nk — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) October 7, 2022

