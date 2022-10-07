Google debuted its first-gen Tensor processor with the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro last year. While the chip didn’t have the fastest CPU or graphics around, it was able to offer decent all-around performance for flagship phones with reasonably affordable price tags. But its secret sauce was the TPU, or tensor processing unit which offers support for hardware-accelerated AI tasks.

Next week Google will ship the first devices with the Tensor G2 processor. The second-gen chip has a faster GPU and a CPU that’s… barely any faster than the original.

But updates to the TPU will enable a bunch of new AI features for photography, speech recognition, and more.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

