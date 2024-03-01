Google has spent the last few years pushing RCS as the future of instant messaging, thanks to support for features that are missing from SMS such as typing notifications, read receipts, high-res photo sharing, and support for sending messages over WiFi as well as cellular networks.

But… many Google Messages users recently noticed that they could no longer access RCS features on rooted Android phones. Now Google has confirmed to The Verge that this is intentional: the company has ended support for RCS messaging on rooted devices.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Google is blocking Android users with rooted devices from using RCS features in Google Messages. Google says this is meant to prevent spam and abuse, but rooted users can still access SMS and MMS.

The latest update to the Google Home app includes references to a new device that’s likely to be a new Chromecast with Google TV model. There’s no word on specs, pricing, functionality, or release date though.

AMD’s open source graphics drivers don’t support HDMI 2.1 output at 4K/120 Hz or higher/faster resolutions/frame rates due to HDMI Forum requirements. AMD proposed a solution last year, but it’s been rejected by the HDMI Forum.

The upcoming VisionBoard mechanical keyboard has a built-in 10.1 inch, 1920 x 440 pixel touchscreen display that lets you view additional info from your PC or use touch controls without switching input devices. Connects via a single USB-C cable.

