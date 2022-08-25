AAEON has updated its UP line of tiny single-board computers with x86 processors with a new model sporting Intel Atom-based Celeron or Pentium processor options. While the new UP Squared v2 looks a lot like the UP Squared 6000 that launched earlier this year, it has a lower starting price, a slightly different board layout, and fewer processor options.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Google continues to update its existing Nest Hub smart displays by replacing the underlying operating system with the company’s Fuchsia OS. DuckDuckGo has launched an email forwarding service that strips trackers from messages before passing them on to your inbox. Purism has added support for more swipe gestures to the Phosh user interface for Linux smartphones. And while the Google Play Store has never worked as well on the 12th-gen Amazon Fire 7 tablet as it did on earlier Amazon tablets (likely due to the move to the Android 11-based Fire OS 8), over the past two months the Play Store has actually become more unreliable on the tablet.

