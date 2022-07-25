Android tablets have been around for almost as long as Android phones at this point, but Google’s long treated the platform as something of an afterthought. But with a growing number of foldables that work as both phones and tablets (and with a new Pixel tablet coming next year), the company has promised to update many of its key apps to support devices with larger screens.

And today the company unveiled updates for Workspace apps including Google Drive, Sheets, Slides, Keep, and Chrome that should make them a little more useful on tablets and other larger devices.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

