Android tablets have been around for almost as long as Android phones at this point, but Google’s long treated the platform as something of an afterthought. But with a growing number of foldables that work as both phones and tablets (and with a new Pixel tablet coming next year), the company has promised to update many of its key apps to support devices with larger screens.

And today the company unveiled updates for Workspace apps including Google Drive, Sheets, Slides, Keep, and Chrome that should make them a little more useful on tablets and other larger devices.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Google optimizes Drive, Chrome, Sheets, Slides, and Keep for Android tablets and other large-screen devices with support for drag-and-drop image uploads, dual-pane Drive windows, and keyboard shortcuts. https://t.co/07TYhw1A6B — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 25, 2022

The AYA Neo 2 handheld gaming PC with AMD Ryzen 7 6800U/Radeon 680M is scheduled to begin shipping in October, 2022. That will make it one of the first to ship of the many, many AYA Neo models announced so far this year. https://t.co/xsW2EHt3Zo — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 25, 2022

The ONEXDOCKING accessory for the ONEXPLAYER Mini line of handheld gaming PCs is up for pre-order for $79. It features 3 USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, Ethernet jack, and USB-C port for charging and works with models featuring 7 inch displays only. https://t.co/qcfCbGp8Sc — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 25, 2022

This 3.4″ x 3.4″ x 1.5″ mini PC with Pentium N6005, WiFi 6, 3 HDMI ports, 2 Ethernet jacks, up to 16GB RAM & a 7-color LED light strip looks nifty. But the company has practically no social media presence or sales history outside of Hong Kong. https://t.co/pGH4JZB0K3 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 25, 2022

