Most of the Chromebooks released over the past decade have been made by companies not named Google. But from time to time Google has decided to put out a laptop or tablet meant to showcase its vision for best-in-class hardware designed to match the company’s browser-centric operating system.

It’s been a while since Google put out a new Chromebook though, and if you were waiting for a new model… the wait just got a little longer. Google was apparently working on a next-gen Pixelbook laptop that would have been set to release next year. But according to a report from The Verge, Google has scrapped the project in a cost-saving measure. I guess you’ll just have to buy one of the hundreds of other Chromebooks available if you want a new Chrome OS laptop.

In other recent news from around the web, Apple has released a new version of its iPhone operating system, Intel says at least one of its next-gen desktop processors will support speeds as high as 6 GHz (or 8 GHz when overclocked), Roku has a few new devices to sell you, and somebody apparently left Meta’s next-gen virtual reality headset lying around in a hotel room… where somebody snapped some photos and shared them with the world.

