The Framework Laptop 13 and Framework Laptop 16 both feature a modular Expansion Card system that lets you decide which ports you want the laptop to have, and where they’re positioned (with some limitations).

But the company has also open sourced a reference design for Expansion Cards, which allows anyone to design their own. And hardware hacker LeoDJ has done just that with a “DongleHider+” card that combines a standard USB Type-A port with one of those USB dongles that you can use for a wireless connection to a mouse, keyboard, or other accessory.

In other words, you don’t have to worry about losing your dongle because it’s always inserted into the computer. And you won’t have to use up a USB port because this Expansion Card packs both the wireless dongle and a port into a single unit. There’s even room to solder up to two additional dongles for use with other wireless devices.

GNOME 46 released, with the latest version of the desktop environment bringing a new Ctrl+Shift+F shortcut for file search from any screen, the file app has a dynamic progress view, Online Accounts adds OneDrive support, a dedicated remote login option, notification improvements, and much more.

Most PC chip makers are building NPUs into their processors no, and most PC makers have decided to brand models that feature these chips as “AI PCs.” Soon it’ll be hard to find a PC that isn’t an “AI” machine.

