GitLab is a software development, hosting and deployment company that’s proven popular with open source software developers and which currently hosts many popular projects. But according to a report from The Register, some of those projects could disappear soon.

That’s because GitLab is said to be planning to start deleting inactive projects from users on GitLab’s free service tier if they haven’t been updated in the past 12 months. In order to stave off deletion, developers just need to issue a commit, open an issue, or otherwise show that the project is active. But there’s a decent chance that this policy could still lead to deletion of many older software projects that haven’t been updated in a long time, but which may still be in use or which may be relied upon by other software projects.

Readlebee is an example of an older project hosted on GitLab which has not been updated in more than a year.

GitLab hasn’t confirmed the report, but since the new policy is expected to take effect in September, we’ll likely hear something from the company soon… whether it’s a confirmation, denial, or change of plans.

