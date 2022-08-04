GitLab is a software development, hosting and deployment company that’s proven popular with open source software developers and which currently hosts many popular projects. But according to a report from The Register, some of those projects could disappear soon.

That’s because GitLab is said to be planning to start deleting inactive projects from users on GitLab’s free service tier if they haven’t been updated in the past 12 months. In order to stave off deletion, developers just need to issue a commit, open an issue, or otherwise show that the project is active. But there’s a decent chance that this policy could still lead to deletion of many older software projects that haven’t been updated in a long time, but which may still be in use or which may be relied upon by other software projects.

GitLab hasn’t confirmed the report, but since the new policy is expected to take effect in September, we’ll likely hear something from the company soon… whether it’s a confirmation, denial, or change of plans.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

GitLab reportedly plans to delete projects from users of its free tier if they haven’t seen any activity in at least a year. That could result in a lot of open source code that’s not under active development disappearing if developers don’t take action. https://t.co/zHoCTHqcLP — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 4, 2022

Purism Librem 5 USA Edition reaches “shipping parity,” which means orders placed now ship in about 10 days… if you pay $1,999. The cheaper (but still expensive after price hikes) $1,299 Librem 5 has a lead time of 52 weeks. https://t.co/girbooJbQc — LinuxSmartphone (@LinuxSmartphone) August 4, 2022

Nala is a front end for apt that gives the command line Linux package manager a prettier (and more useful) user interface with support for features like installation history. Available for Chromebooks as running Linux as well. https://t.co/jIrXD97TF9 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 4, 2022

Google’s latest attempt to simplify its messaging apps is confusing (at least in the short term). There are now two apps called Google Meet: the app formerly known ass Duo and… the app formerly known as Meet. https://t.co/ZcdzRLtZZi — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 4, 2022

Clipchamp, the cloud-based video editor Microsoft recently added to Windows 11, has changed its pricing. The $9 Creator and $19 Business plans have been replaced with a new Essentials ($12/month) plan. Basic use is still free, but lacks some features. https://t.co/01w6GCWRRX — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 4, 2022

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.