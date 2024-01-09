MSI may be the only company to announce a new handheld gaming PC at CES this week that features an x86 processor and support for modern PC games, but the MSI Claw isn’t the only handheld gaming device using CES 2024 as its coming out party.

Two companies are making plays for the nostalgic gamer space. Hyperkin is unveiling an upcoming handheld for playing classic Sega Genesis games… using their original cartridges. And Atari is teaming up with MyArcade on something that might be even weirder… a modern handheld with a 7 inch display and built-in controllers that include a paddle and trackball.

Here’s a roundup of some recent tech news from around the web.

Hyperkin Mega 95 is an upcoming handheld game console designed to play classic Sega Genesis games (using the original cartridges). It also works with a USB-C dock in case you want to plug in a TV & controllers. Pricing hasn’t been announced.

It has a 7 inch display, game controllers, and a trackball and paddle for playing classic games. Designed to play officially licensed titles, it should be available (much) later this year, with an expected Q4, 2024 release.

The new NUC-branded systems aren’t the only new mini PCs from Asus showing up at CES this week. The Asus ExpertCenter PN65 mini PC makes an appearance on the Asus CES 2024 website… but there’s no product page yet. Still, based on info from mid-2023, we can likely expect a 28W, 14th-gen Intel chip, 2.5 GB Ethernet and up 2 PCIe 4.0 SSDs

Google is merging its Nearby Share file-sharing protocol for Android with Samsung’s Quick Share and calling the unified version… Quick Share. It’s also expanding to Windows PCs from “manufacturers like LG.”

The companies’ answer to the Apple Vision Pro is a headset that has two 4K OLED displays, a weird set of controllers, and a focus on professional users rather than the general public.

TCL, meanwhile, is showing off a pair of glasses that weigh less than 2.2 ounces and have a 640 x 480 pixel micro LED projector for viewing information in your regular field of vision. With a Snapdragon AR1 chip, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, this is at the budget end of augmented reality devices.

Amazon’s answer to Apple’s AirPlay and Google’s Cast is based on the Matter standard for smart home gadgets, and will allow users to cast content from a mobile device for a Fire TV or Echo Show 15. Amazon Prime Video is supported at launch, but additional services should be working later this year.

