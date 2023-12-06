This summer, modular, repairable, and upgradable laptop maker Framework introduced their biggest, most powerful… and most modular laptop yet. Not only does the Framework Laptop 16 have more user-selectable ports than its 13.5 inch sibling, but the input area is also customizable and there’s a new connector on the back of the computer for attaching an optional discrete GPU.

Now the company is giving us a closer look at how those new connectors work.

In other recent tech news from around the web, security researchers have found a way to load unsigned code onto a Chromecast with Google TV (1080p) media streamer, Google has added new on-device AI features to the Pixel 8 Pro, as well as a bunch of new features for other recent Pixel devices, and the first reviews for AYA’s first handheld gaming PC with a keyboard are starting to slide in.

The upcoming Framework Laptop 16 is even more modular than Framework’s 13 inch laptops, with support for configurable keyboard, touchpad and other input hardware plus an optional discrete GPU. Here’s how they connect to the laptop.

LineageOS developers found a way to bypass secure boot on the Chromecast with Google TV (1080p). Google has already patched the vulnerability, which had security implications. But models with unpatched firmware may eventually support custom ROMs.

This AYA Neo Slide review concludes that the sliding mechanism is satisfying, the keyboard useful, and the device is comfortable to hold. The lack of a headphone jack is annoying, and performance is good, although power draw is on the high side.

Google’s new Gemini AI model comes in “Ultra,” “Pro,” and “Nano” sizes, with the last one being efficient enough to run on mobile devices, starting with the Pixel 8 Pro, where it powers a new summarize feature for voice recordings, and smart replies.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @[email protected] on Mastodon. You can also follow Liliputing on X (the app formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.