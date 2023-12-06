This summer, modular, repairable, and upgradable laptop maker Framework introduced their biggest, most powerful… and most modular laptop yet. Not only does the Framework Laptop 16 have more user-selectable ports than its 13.5 inch sibling, but the input area is also customizable and there’s a new connector on the back of the computer for attaching an optional discrete GPU.
Now the company is giving us a closer look at how those new connectors work.
In other recent tech news from around the web, security researchers have found a way to load unsigned code onto a Chromecast with Google TV (1080p) media streamer, Google has added new on-device AI features to the Pixel 8 Pro, as well as a bunch of new features for other recent Pixel devices, and the first reviews for AYA’s first handheld gaming PC with a keyboard are starting to slide in.
Framework Laptop 16 Deep Dive – Connectors [Framework]
The upcoming Framework Laptop 16 is even more modular than Framework’s 13 inch laptops, with support for configurable keyboard, touchpad and other input hardware plus an optional discrete GPU. Here’s how they connect to the laptop.
Executing a Chromecast Exploit – Times Three [DirectDefense]
LineageOS developers found a way to bypass secure boot on the Chromecast with Google TV (1080p). Google has already patched the vulnerability, which had security implications. But models with unpatched firmware may eventually support custom ROMs.
Worth the Wait? // AYANEO Slide Review [Taki Udon / YouTube]
This AYA Neo Slide review concludes that the sliding mechanism is satisfying, the keyboard useful, and the device is comfortable to hold. The lack of a headphone jack is annoying, and performance is good, although power draw is on the high side.
Pixel 8 Pro now runs Gemini Nano for on-device AI, plus more updates coming to Pixel devices [Google]
Google’s new Gemini AI model comes in “Ultra,” “Pro,” and “Nano” sizes, with the last one being efficient enough to run on mobile devices, starting with the Pixel 8 Pro, where it powers a new summarize feature for voice recordings, and smart replies.
Not only can you attach a discrete GPU in the back, but also a numpad on the keyboard if you so desire.
I’m glad they exist as a company, because they are the only one (that I’m aware of) that are so modular and upgradeable.
I’m kind of on the fence about them though. I’m still trying to find something adequate enough to replace my crummy VAIO. I’m not sure if frame.work fits the bill or not. But, I do like the idea that I can buy each part one at a time if I wanted to, and eventually build a system that I want. Given that I have a limited budget cause I’m in college, this appeals to me.
I kind of wish two things from frame.work though:
1) Include a RISC-V motherboard that can be added in to existing cases. I’d love to experiment with and get my hands dirty with RISC-V.
2) Include more powerful chips in your systems.
Either of those two would make me consider them much more. As far as reliability goes, I like Asus and Lenovo myself. I don’t know how reliable frame.work systems are in the long-term, but my 3 year old Lenovo Legion is still going strong and eats whatever I throw at it for lunch.
Long term reliability is very important to me.