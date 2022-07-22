Google’s first Pixel-branded smartwatch is set to ship this fall. But it’s not the company’s only new smartwatch on the way. Google-owned Fitbit appears to be working on new members of the Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa families, and a series of leaks give us a pretty good idea of what to expect.

In other recent tech news, Amazon Fire Tablet hacking utility Fire Toolbox has been partially broken for the past few weeks due to an issue that prevented it from downloading the files necessary to install the Google Play Store. A new version with a temporary workaround has been released. DVR maker Tablo has announced it will no longer offer lifetime subscriptions to TV guide data after August 30th, so if you don’t want to pay monthly you’d best get your orders in before then. And Google is offering really good trade-in deals for folks who want to turn over an older Pixel phone when pre-ordering a new Pixel 6a.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Regulatory filing spill the beans on the designs of the upcoming Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatches, along with details about some of their features. https://t.co/wQGmgnFamM — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 22, 2022

Fire Toolbox is a free Windows app for hacking Amazon Fire tablets by installing Google Play, changing default apps, and more. For the past week or two it was unable to download files for Google Play, but version 28.7 is out now with a workaround. https://t.co/Fh0jts1CM1 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 22, 2022

Lifetime subscriptions to TV guide data were once commonly offered by DVR makers, but they’re becoming a thing of the past. The latest casualty? Tablo says it’ll stop offering the one-time payment option later this summer. Existing customers unaffected. https://t.co/leTprTyVn7 pic.twitter.com/3hXq8v3fxm — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 22, 2022

Google is offering up to $300 credit toward a Pixel 6a when you trade in a Pixel 3a or newer Pixel phone. You’ll have to pay full price (or sign up for financing) up front, but you’ll get a refund after your old phone is received/inspected. https://t.co/QGSk27REYB — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 22, 2022

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.