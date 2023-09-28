Intel plans to launch its 14th-gen processors based on “Meteor Lake” architecture in December, and they’re expected to be the first chips manufactured using the company’s new Intel 4 process, the first Intel consumer chips with an NPU (neural processing unit) for hardware-accelerated AI, and the first to be sold under the new Intel Core Ultra brand.

There’s also one other thing that will make Meteor Lake architecture a little different from most of the mainstream processor families we see from Intel: the chips will be mobile-only. While some mini PCs and ultra-slim all-in-one desktops may use the processors, they’re designed to play well with laptops and you won’t see any 125W desktop-class Meteor Lake processors, for example.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Intel’s upcoming 14th-gen “Meteor Lake” processors will be mobile-only. They will show up in some desktops, but just mini PCs and all-in-one systems that typically use mobile chips rather than socketed processors.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI is reportedly in talks with Softbanks and Jony Ive’s design company to build its “first consumer device” that it hopes would be the “iPhone of artificial intelligence,” that would change the way people interact with AI the way the iPhone changed the user experience for phones

The Fitbit Charge 6 goes up for pre-order today for $160. It’s the first activity tracker from the Google-owned Fitbit with Google Maps and Google Wallet integration, support for YouTube Music controls, and Zoom+ magnification for accessibility.

You can now install Steam on Chromebooks running ChromeOS 117 stable channel builds (you still need to enable an experimental flag, but you don’t need to be on the beta channel anymore). Just keep in mind that you’ll want to stick to less demanding games on most Chromebooks.

A new Lenovo Tab M11 may be on the way, with a 1920 x 1200 display, MediaTek Helio G88 processor, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, quad speakers, dual rear cameras, and Android 13 + 2 major OS updates & 4-years security updates.

CrossOver 23.5 brings better support for playing Windows games on macOS thanks to “components from the Apple game porting toolkit.” Enabling the new D3DMetal option improves compatibility & performance for some DirectX 11 and DX12 games.

As expected, former Microsoft Surface & Windows chief Panos Panay is now set to take over Amazon’s Devices & Services business after current head Dave Limp retires later in 2023.

