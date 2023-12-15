A few weeks ago Mozilla announced that its Firefox web browser for Android would soon be gaining support for hundreds of additional extensions. Now the day has come.

This is actually more of a return to form than a brand new feature. Mozilla first added support for browser extensions to its Android browser way back in 2011, but when the team redesigned Firefox for Android a few years ago, it only supported a handful of add-ons.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Mozilla says more than 450 new browser extensions are now able to run on Firefox for Android.

Asus is holding an event in January, when the company is expected to introduce the ROG Phone 8 line of gaming phones. But detailed specs and pictures have leaked (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, up to 24GB RAM, 2500 nits peak brightness).

An update on work being done to make KDE Plasma 6 a mobile-friendly user environment, including an updated home screen, better support for using your phone as a PC (with external displays, etc) and more.

Brilliant Labs has announced a $50 price cut for their single-lens AR eyewear: the Monocle now sells for $299, although there is “very limited supply” available between now and the end of the year.

