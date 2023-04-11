Firefox 112 is out today, and while desktop users won’t see much new (there’s optional support for revealing passwords with a right-click), Firefox mobile users with an Android device will get one major (and long overdue) update: you can pull down from the top of the screen to refresh a website so you can see the latest content. This has been a common feature for mobile browsers for quite some time, but it’s only now coming to Firefox for Android.

Meanwhile Google is rolling out a new feature that could free up space on Android phones: auto-archiving of infrequently used apps. It’s an opt-in feature that will only work with some apps, but the idea is that rather than deleting apps to free up space, you can allow them to be auto-archived so that your personal data stays on your device, along with a shortcut. But you can free up to 60% of the space used by an app if you’re willing to wait for it to download from Google Play the next time you do get around to running that app.

Google TV expands its free live TV streaming capabilities with channels from Tubi, Plex, and Haystack News, in addition to Pluto TV (which was already available), bringing the number of free channels to over 800.

Amazon is blocking sideloading of apps on at least some Fire tablets, but according to AFTVnews it’s most likely a mistake that should be corrected soon.

Best Buy, which already offers free recycling for certain appliances and electronics if you drop them off at a store, is now letting you ship your old gadgets for recycling. But you’ll have to pay $23 to $30 for a box.

