Android 13 is still pretty new, but Google is already working on the next major version of Android and Esper’s Mishaal Rahman has rounded up a surprising number of details about Android 14 considering how far away it is from release.

Meanwhile the developer of the Fire Toolbox utility for hacking Amazon Fire tablets has released a new version with a bunch of useful updates. Unfortunately one thing it doesn’t include is a reliable way to install and use the Google Play Store on newer Amazon tablets that ship with Fire OS 8 (in my experience, loading the Play Store on Fire OS 8 is one thing, but getting apps to run properly can be pretty hit or miss).

Fire Toolbox v29.0 is out this week. The latest version of the tool for hacking Amazon Fire tablets brings system backup and screen capture improvements, a dark theme toggle, and more config options for Google services on Fire tablets that support them. https://t.co/IE5faOM8W4 pic.twitter.com/EPxIWuuxSb — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 30, 2022

What we know about Android 14 so far (there’s surprisingly a fair amount). Predictive back gesture, some sort of satellite connectivity feature, updated management of background apps, AV1 decoding, and more. https://t.co/vynn1DZw7Z — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 30, 2022

Say goodbye to the USB SuperSpeed brand (which became a confusing mess over the years). It’s still kind of hard to tell just how fast your USB devices are at a glance if they don’t have the speed listed in a logo, but “SuperSpeed” wasn’t helping anyway. https://t.co/9669YA2mxB — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 30, 2022

The GPD Win Max 2 will begin shipping to backers of the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for this gaming mini-laptop the second week of October. https://t.co/dTe4En3jWz — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 30, 2022

