Android 13 is still pretty new, but Google is already working on the next major version of Android and Esper’s Mishaal Rahman has rounded up a surprising number of details about Android 14 considering how far away it is from release.

Meanwhile the developer of the Fire Toolbox utility for hacking Amazon Fire tablets has released a new version with a bunch of useful updates. Unfortunately one thing it doesn’t include is a reliable way to install and use the Google Play Store on newer Amazon tablets that ship with Fire OS 8 (in my experience, loading the Play Store on Fire OS 8 is one thing, but getting apps to run properly can be pretty hit or miss).

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.