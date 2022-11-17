Qualcomm’s new solution for AR smart glasses is said to bring big performance improvements while reducing power consumption. It’s also a multi-chip solution rather than a single chip, which allows different bits of silicon to be placed in different parts of a pair of glasses. So you can expect glasses powered by the chips to be thinner, lighter, and faster.

What kind of smart glasses? Pokémon Go developer Niantic has released a short video showing some of the things that are possible with Qualcoms’s solution.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

