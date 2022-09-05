A growing number of phone makers are promising to support their phones by offering as many as five years of software updates. In some cases they’re even making spare parts and repair manuals available for folks who want to fix their own hardware at home.

But European officials are considering regulations that would make long-term support the rule rather than the exception. Among other things, a new draft would require device makers to offer security updates and spare batteries, displays, cameras, back covers, and other parts for at least five years.

The proposed rules are still in the draft stage, with the European Commission accepting feedback through September 28th.

In other recent tech news from around the web, promotional materials for unannounced Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion smartphones have leaked, a new version of postmarketOS (a Linux-based OS for smartphones) adds support for more touch gestures, and the developers of JELOS (Just Enough Linux Operating System) have been making progress on the lightweight Linux distro for handheld game consoles from Anbernic.

