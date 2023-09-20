Today was a busy day for Amazon product announcements. In addition to a new Fire HD 10 tablet and new Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max devices, the company announced an updated smart display, a new smart home hub, a bunch of new AI-enabled features coming to Alexa and Fire TV, and the most powerful (and expensive) eero mesh router system to date.

Here’s a roundup of (mostly, but not entirely Amazon-related) tech news from around the web.

Amazon introduced 21 new things today (if you count new software features as well as new hardware devices), including new Fire HD 10, Fire TV Stick 4K/4K Max, Echo Show 8, Echo Frames, Echo Hub, and eero Max 7 products.

The eero Max 7 is Amazon’s first WiFi 7 mesh system and it also includes 10 Gigabit Ethernet. But with a $600 starting price for a single router or a 3-pack for $1700, it’s also the most expensive Eero to date.

Amazon’s new Echo Show 8 features edge-to-edge glass, a centered camera, improved audio for minimizing background noise and adapting to room acoustics, and a new UI that adjusts depending on how far away you are. Pre-orders open today for $150. Ships next month.

Amazon’s new Echo Frames smart glasses with Alexa coming soon for $270 and up, with longer battery life, support for multi-point wireless connections, improved wake word detection, and 7 frame styles.

Amazon is bringing generative AI/LLM to its Alexa voice service, with a new preview coming to all existing Echo devices including the original 2014 model. Amazon is promising a more conversational tone with more “personality.” Amazon is also previewing an upcoming update to the Alexa voice that will be more expressive and natural-sounding, as well as capable of detecting your tone of voice and matching that energy for its responses. Imagine Alexa excited or sad, for example. Coming next year.

Panos Panay announced this week that he’s leaving Microsoft, where he had headed up the Surface and Windows teams. Where’s he headed? Amazon, according to this report. It’s unclear what that would mean for next-gen Fire, Echo, Kindle, or other products.

He’s expected to replace Dave Limp as head of Amazon devices when Limp retires. Today’s product launch event was the last that Limp will preside over, and there was no mention of his successor during today’s press conference.

Microsoft rolls out a Windows Subsystem for Android update with “platform reliability improvements,” as well as improvements for running ARM apps on x64 chips, better clipboard reliability, and localhost loopback support (experimental).

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @[email protected] on Mastodon. You can also follow Liliputing on X (the app formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.