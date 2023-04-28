The OnePlus Pad is an 11.6 inch Android tablet with a 2800 x 2000 pixel, 144 Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, and a $479 price tag before you add optional accessories like a keyboard and pen. It comes at a time when mid-range Android tablets are barely really a thing, with only Samsung and Lenovo offering any serious contenders. And Google’s Android operating system has long been panned for largely treating tablets more like big phones than a different form factor.
That could change soon, with Google set to launch a new Pixel Tablet that will take advantage of new Android features. But it seems like OnePlus wanted to get its tablet out the door before Google’s officially launches next month. It’s up for pre-order starting today and the first independent reviews are in. And they paint… a kind of mixed picture.
On the one hand, most reviews I’ve seen have largely positive things to say about the hardware, but many lament that the software isn’t really nice enough to make the tablet feel all that useful.
On the other hand, Ars Technica’s hands-on stands out from the crowd by proclaiming that one of the tablet’s defining features is actually really, really bad.
OnePlus Pad hands-on: I did not know they still made displays this bad [Ars Technica]
Most reviews of the OnePlus Pad seem fairly positive (if skeptical that anyone wants or needs a $479 Android tablet in 2023), but a detailed look at the 11.6 inch, 2.8K 144 Hz display suggests it may not deliver on all those specs promise.
Rufus 4.0 bootable USB drive creator released [Rufus]
Rufus is a popular Windows utility for creating bootable USB flash drives for installing Linux distros or other operating systems. Version 4.0 fixes a bunch of bugs, but also drops support for Windows 7 and earlier.
Mixtile Core 3588E Rockchip RK3588 system-on-module works with NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX carrier boards [CNX Software]
Mixtile Core 3588E is a compute-on-a-module that looks like a stick of RAM and has a 260-pin connector for use with a carrier board. Powered by a Rockchip RK3588 processor it should work with boards that support the NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX.
MNT Reform desktop prototypes [@[email protected]]
As I mentioned yesterday, the makers of the MNT Reform line of open, hackable, modular laptops are looking to expand into desktops. This… is probably not what they’ll look like, but it’s an early attempt to repurpose some of the work the team has done on laptops for use as a desktop (with a discrete GPU sticking out like a sore thumb).
I have a Galaxy Tab S7 that was slightly over the $400-600 range when it launched, but it dropped down into that range by the time I got it. It’s honestly the first Android tablet that I haven’t been disappointed with. The cheaper ones I’ve tried were all too slow and/or had other compromises (including screen quality).
There sure seems to have been a glut of expensive android tablets lately. But maybe I’ve just been ignoring the past several years and only started paying attention after that lenovo one with the lappable keyboard case.
I’d be happy to use a $400 to $600 tablet with standardized firmware that allowed generic installers for a variety of operating systems to work on it. But since my laptop is basically that but bigger and with worse battery life, I don’t really feel the need.
And while I haven’t gotten around to installing waydroid yet, I could imagine most customers of new laptops with 360 degree hinges and x86 tablets wouldn’t have much of a cause to run out and buy an android tablet thanks to WSA. And the extra cost of the 360 degree hinge and stylus is usually less than one of these tablets.
Not well thought out or engineered. Just make a new tablet, throw it out there, put up a price and see who bites.