The OnePlus Pad is an 11.6 inch Android tablet with a 2800 x 2000 pixel, 144 Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, and a $479 price tag before you add optional accessories like a keyboard and pen. It comes at a time when mid-range Android tablets are barely really a thing, with only Samsung and Lenovo offering any serious contenders. And Google’s Android operating system has long been panned for largely treating tablets more like big phones than a different form factor.

That could change soon, with Google set to launch a new Pixel Tablet that will take advantage of new Android features. But it seems like OnePlus wanted to get its tablet out the door before Google’s officially launches next month. It’s up for pre-order starting today and the first independent reviews are in. And they paint… a kind of mixed picture.

On the one hand, most reviews I’ve seen have largely positive things to say about the hardware, but many lament that the software isn’t really nice enough to make the tablet feel all that useful.

On the other hand, Ars Technica’s hands-on stands out from the crowd by proclaiming that one of the tablet’s defining features is actually really, really bad.

Most reviews of the OnePlus Pad seem fairly positive (if skeptical that anyone wants or needs a $479 Android tablet in 2023), but a detailed look at the 11.6 inch, 2.8K 144 Hz display suggests it may not deliver on all those specs promise.

Rufus is a popular Windows utility for creating bootable USB flash drives for installing Linux distros or other operating systems. Version 4.0 fixes a bunch of bugs, but also drops support for Windows 7 and earlier.

Mixtile Core 3588E is a compute-on-a-module that looks like a stick of RAM and has a 260-pin connector for use with a carrier board. Powered by a Rockchip RK3588 processor it should work with boards that support the NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX.

As I mentioned yesterday, the makers of the MNT Reform line of open, hackable, modular laptops are looking to expand into desktops. This… is probably not what they’ll look like, but it’s an early attempt to repurpose some of the work the team has done on laptops for use as a desktop (with a discrete GPU sticking out like a sore thumb).

