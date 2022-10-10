Valve has released a driver update that should allow Windows to run more smoothly on the Steam Deck (you still need to install Windows yourself, since it ships with the Linux-based Steam OS though). Roku may be preparing to launch a line of smart home products (that are actually rebranded Wyze products). And it turns out Apple’s new car crash detection for the iPhone 14 doesn’t only detect car crashes… it can be a literal life saver, but it could also send an accidental alert emergency services if you’re riding a rollercoaster.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

