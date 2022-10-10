Valve has released a driver update that should allow Windows to run more smoothly on the Steam Deck (you still need to install Windows yourself, since it ships with the Linux-based Steam OS though). Roku may be preparing to launch a line of smart home products (that are actually rebranded Wyze products). And it turns out Apple’s new car crash detection for the iPhone 14 doesn’t only detect car crashes… it can be a literal life saver, but it could also send an accidental alert emergency services if you’re riding a rollercoaster.

Since the iPhone 14 went on sale, the 911 dispatch center near Kings Island amusement park has received at least six phones calls saying: “The owner of this iPhone was in a severe car crash…” Except, the owner was just on a roller coaster. 🆕 by me: https://t.co/hp1fHZBIf6 pic.twitter.com/i0lZPoWzGz — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) October 9, 2022

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

This DIY phone is made from a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ with a 3D-printed case, a 3.5 inch touchscreen display, battery, modem, and Linux-based software for phone calls, text messages, and games. https://t.co/PuVzjVFmdv — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 10, 2022

Hello! A quick note for folks who are running Windows on Steam Deck. The team has chased down the Windows 11 crashing issue and we’ve updated the audio driver to address the bug. You can find the updated driver (CS35L41) here: https://t.co/zjU2UbJhz8 — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) October 10, 2022

Looks like Roku is getting into the smart home business… with some help from Wyze. Images of new Roku-branded versions of existing Wyze smart cameras, lights, and power plugs have been leaked, but nothing’s been announced yet. https://t.co/c71qbKgueU — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 10, 2022

Global PC shipments were down 15% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2022, with 74.3 million shipped. Keep in mind that IDC’s numbers include desktops, laptops, and 2-in-1s, but not tablets or servers. https://t.co/DLW18ybVkC — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 10, 2022

Samsung’s smart TV software is heading to non-Samsung TVs. The company is licensing its Tizen software to companies including Bauhn, Linsar, Sunny, and Vispera for sale in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Italy, and Spain. https://t.co/mHQnKiVOTB — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 10, 2022

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.