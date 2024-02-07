Disney is already a behemoth in the movies & TV space, but now the company wants a slice of the gaming pie. The company has announced plans to collaborate with Epic Games to bring Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and other content and characters to Fortnite and other games and experiences powered by Epic’s Unreal Engine.

Oh, and if you’re wondering how serious Disney is about this collaboration, the company announce plans to invest $1.5 billion to acquire an equity stake in Epic Games. It’s Disney’s biggest step into the gaming business to date.

But as The Verge points out, this all sounds familiar, because it’s a lot like the $2 billion investment deal that led to the launch of LEGO Fortnite earlier this year. That money came from Sony and KIRKBI (the investment company run by the family behind the LEGO brand), who announced that after that deal Epic was valued at $31.5 billion. It’s unclear how Disney’s investment will affect Epic’s valuation, but don’t be surprised if we see Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars-branded Fortnite in the coming years.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Disney is buying a $1.5 billion stake in Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite and other popular titles (plus the Unreal Engine and Epic Games Store). The goal is to “collaborate on an all-new games and entertainment universe incorporating Disney IP.

Google Pixel Fold 2 is rumored to have a Tensor G4 processor and as much as 16GB of LPDDR4 memory and UFS 3.1 storage. Earlier prototypes were said to have Tensor G3 chips. If true, this could mean a fall, 2024 or later release.

Chinese phone maker Tecno Mobile says it will introduced the Tecno Pocket Go at MWC. It’s said to be a Windows handheld gaming device designed for use with a pair of Augmented Reality Glasses.

The company that couldn’t successfully crowdfund an Energizer P18K smartphone with an 18,000 mAh battery a few years ago plans to unveil an Energizer P28K model with a 28,000 mAh battery at MWC.

Leaked picture of an unannounced Lenovo Tab Plus show a tablet with big speakers, Dolby Atmos branding, a built-in kickstand and, most likely, an emphasis on media consumption. Accessories include a keyboard, case, cover, and pen.

This video showing how to set up and get started with the MSI Claw handheld gaming PC is a pretty good demonstration that Windows was not really made for this form factor (and that the Windows setup process is tedious & time consuming).

