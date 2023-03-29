Device makers have been using E Ink displays for eBook readers for two decades. But in recent years E Ink has been pushing into other areas including wearables, signage, and even architectural applications.

Now the company is partnering with Sharp to bring “Digital Posters” to Japan.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

E Ink and Sharp unveil “Digital Poster” display format. Sharp will released a 42 inch monochrome ePoster in Japan this April with high outdoor visibility and no power usage to display a static image (power is only required to change the image).

Valve joins the growing list of companies ending support for older versions of Windows. The Steam game client will no longer work on Windows 7, 8, or 8.1 after December 31, 2023.

The Akasa Maxwell AC Pro is a fanless chassis for Intel’s new NUC 13 Pro “Arena Canyon” mini PCs. It provides passive cooling for chips with up to a 40 watt TDP.

The latest System76 Gazelle Linux laptop has an Intel Core i9-13900H processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics, and a choice of 15.6 inch or 17.3 inch, 1080p, 144 Hz displays with a mate finish. Goes on sale March 30th.

