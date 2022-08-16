Valve’s Steam Deck handheld gaming PC ships with a Linux-based operating system called SteamOS, which is part of the reason Valve can set starting prices as low as $299. But if the Steam Deck could only play native Linux games, it wouldn’t be much use as a gaming PC. So Valve developed Proton, a tool that builds upon the WINE compatibility layer and adds support for many additional PC games. The latest version adds support for even more games, as well as bug fixes, performance enhancements, and other new features.

Steam Deck Verified info screen

In other recent Linux news, the developer of Horizon Linux is working to bring native support for Nintendo Switch games to Linux (it’s still in the very early stages), Debian Linux turns 29 today, and the GNOME desktop environment turned 25 this week. And in other non-Linux news, Windows 11 22H2 is likely coming next month, compact 140W USB-C chargers could be coming soon, and there’s a reason Google won’t let Pixel 6 users roll back to Android 12 after upgrading to Android 13.

Also: if you were ever wondering if what happens when I accidentally disable my browser’s built-in spell checker before composing Tweets, behold today’s news from around the web:

