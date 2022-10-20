DaVinci Resolve is a powerful and popular tool for audio and video editing as well as color grading, color correction, and addition of visual effects. BlackMagic Design offers a free version of the software with a lot of the same features included in the commercial DaVinci Resolve Studio edition.

Up until now, DaVinci Resolve has been available for Windows, Mac and Linux. But now that Apple makes iPads that are just as powerful as some of the company’s laptop and desktop computers, BlackMagic has announced that DaVinci Resolve is coming to iPads by the end of the year.

BlackMagic Design’s DaVince Resolve for iPad is coming in Q4, 2022. The video editor is optimized for multitouch and Apple Pencil, users an open standard Resolve project files. It will be a free download with Resolve Studio available as an in-app purchase. https://t.co/rHpwug9hgf pic.twitter.com/jGJ0FoFtYB — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 20, 2022

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

After acquiring popular podcast app Pocket Casts last year, WordPress parent company Automattic has open sourced the app and published repoistories for the iOS and Android versions. https://t.co/2pYs6p09eq pic.twitter.com/8CRlqW9GpT — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 20, 2022

LibreOffice is now available in the Microsoft Store. https://t.co/5iOeioZyVj While Windows users can still download and install the app for free from https://t.co/CXWgAW4o3e the store version costs $4.59 which will help fund further development of the FOSS office suite. — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 20, 2022

There are gonna be two RAZRs next year: one codenamed Juno, and the other Venus. (The one about to launch, a.k.a. razr 22, is Maven.) — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 19, 2022

BIGTREETECH CB1 is a Raspberry Pi CM4-sized computer module featuring an Allwinner H616 quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, 1GB RAM and support for WiFi, 10/100 Ethernet and 4k/60Hz HDMI video output. https://t.co/6yUDhh6rPF — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 20, 2022

