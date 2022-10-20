DaVinci Resolve is a powerful and popular tool for audio and video editing as well as color grading, color correction, and addition of visual effects. BlackMagic Design offers a free version of the software with a lot of the same features included in the commercial DaVinci Resolve Studio edition.

Up until now, DaVinci Resolve has been available for Windows, Mac and Linux. But now that Apple makes iPads that are just as powerful as some of the company’s laptop and desktop computers, BlackMagic has announced that DaVinci Resolve is coming to iPads by the end of the year.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.