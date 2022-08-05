Google has added support for light and dark themes to Chrome OS. The operating system is a little late to the party, with rival platforms having supported system-wide dark mode for years. But better later than never.

Chrome OS 104 with Dark Theme enabled (via 9to5Google)

In other tech news from around the web, GitLab has walked back a decision to delete older, inactive projects from users of its free tier, DuckDuckGo says starting this week its web browser and browser extensions will block all third-party trackers by default (previously there was an exception for Microsoft due to a partnership agreement), Amazon has acquired the company that makes Roomba-branded robotic vacuum cleaners, and you can now use Nintendo Joy-Con controllers to play Steam games on a PC… if you’re running the latest beta version of the Steam Client.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.