Google has added support for light and dark themes to Chrome OS. The operating system is a little late to the party, with rival platforms having supported system-wide dark mode for years. But better later than never.

In other tech news from around the web, GitLab has walked back a decision to delete older, inactive projects from users of its free tier, DuckDuckGo says starting this week its web browser and browser extensions will block all third-party trackers by default (previously there was an exception for Microsoft due to a partnership agreement), Amazon has acquired the company that makes Roomba-branded robotic vacuum cleaners, and you can now use Nintendo Joy-Con controllers to play Steam games on a PC… if you’re running the latest beta version of the Steam Client.

Chrome OS 104 is rolling out now and it's the first version of Google's laptop/desktop operating system with support for system-wide light or dark themes affecting the shelf, launcher, settings, and other elements. https://t.co/6AfNofDSLe

Following a report indicating that it was planning to delete many projects that hadn't been updated in at least a year, GitLab has reversed course and announced plans to archive those projects in "object storage" instead. https://t.co/5r8JBKk5Lh

DuckDuckGo's web browser and browser extensions block third-party tracking scripts for enhanced privacy… but up until now they allowed Microsoft cookies due to a partnership. That changes starting this week. https://t.co/jmCSW7pYhj pic.twitter.com/bBE6zZOLuI

This review of similar mini PCs with Intel Core i7-1260P and AMD Ryzen 5800U chips show the pros and cons of each. Interesting to see that Intel has the lead in graphics and single-core CPU performance. AMD in efficiency and multi-threaded performance. https://t.co/tMAsQChQZk

Amazon has acquired the company behind the Roomba line of robotic vacuum cleaners. While that gives the company a presence in the home cleaning/robotics space, it could also help with development of warehouse robots. https://t.co/odS6sVkbCX

Ayn Odin Lite set to begin shipping next week, following recent software modifications to the $200 handheld Android game console with a MediaTek Dimensity D900 chip and 6 inch FHD display. Retail sales should start next month. https://t.co/5TlAcrB5yn

It looks like AMD has some previously unannounced Ryzen Embedded 5000 series chips in the 65W to 105W range. They appear to be embedded variations on the existing Ryzen 5000G/X desktop lineup. https://t.co/XIpgsBRgUv

A new update to the Steam Client Beta adds support for using Nintendo Joy-Con controllers with Steam games, either individually or combined as a pair. https://t.co/ozo1HSyaD7

