Handheld gaming device maker AYN is teasing an upcoming crowdfunding campaign for a new Android & ARM-powered model. A new dev board is up for pre-order that looks a bit like a larger Raspberry Pi… but which has an Intel processor and M.2 connectors, among other things. And the folks that recently brought the Fairphone 4 to North America are now selling a de-Googled, refurbished Google Pixel 5.

But one of the biggest stories making the rounds on tech sites this week? Google is proposing a new “Web Environment Integrity” (WEI) API that the company says could help websites and apps verify that they’re interacting with hardware that will perform as expected. But many folks are concerned that the method Google is proposing to build “trust” could also further consolidate control over the internet into the hands of a few big players (like Google), make it easier for sites to block visitors using ad blockers or other plugins, and generally bring about the end of the “open” web as we know it.

For their part, the Google representatives who have presented the new proposal say that’s not their intent, and that they’re even designing features that mean websites that used WEI to block visitors using ad blockers or other unapproved plugins or browsers would likely see those efforts backfire. But, unsurprisingly, many folks are still skeptical.

It’s still early days for Google’s proposal. A lot of details have yet to be worked out, and it’s far from certain that WEI will be built into future versions of Chrome or other browsers anytime soon.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Google engineers are proposing a new “Web Environment Integrity” system that would let websites verify your hardware & software with a third party to block bots, game cheats, etc. But many critics worry that WEI could spell the end of the open web.

The Youyeetoo X1 is a small dev board with an Intel Celeron N5105 chip, up to 16GB RAM, eMMC storage, and two M.2 slots (one for NVMe storage and one for a WiFi, Bluetooth and/or 4G LTE module). It’s up for pre-order now for $110 and up.

The makers of the AYN Odin (Android) and Loki (Windows) handhelds are preparing to launch a 2nd-gen Odin. Pricing, specs, and availability haven’t been revealed yet, but there’s an IGG coming soon page, and more details are on the way.

Shortly after bringing the Fairphone 4 to North America (with the de-Googled /e/OS software), the E Foundation has announced that it’s also selling a refurbished Pixel 5 with /e/OS in the US and Canada.

