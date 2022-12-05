This year marks the 10th anniversary of the first Raspberry Pi computer hitting the streets. And while the folks at Raspberry Pi certainly weren’t the first to release a compact, low-power, single-board computer, they were among the first to offer such a device at a low cost, while encouraging adoption by educators, students, and hardware and software hackers.

Over the past decade we’ve seen hundreds of additional products flood this space. Keeping them all straight can be a lot of work… but the folks at HackerBoards (previously Boards-DB), have produced a pretty great resource for finding and comparing specs for many known single-board computers. The site’s been around for a while, but it recently relaunched with additional features and more detailed specs.

The site is still a little rough around the edges – every now and then it would crash when I tried adding a specific board to a comparison table. And the list of boards certainly isn’t comprehensive. But it’s still a pretty nifty resource for anyone looking to research some of the many single board computers I’ve written about over the years (and many I haven’t).

Or maybe I’m just glad somebody else coded a site like this so that I didn’t have to figure out how to make my own.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

This is a great resource for comparing the growing number of single-board computers that have hit the market in the years since the first Raspberry Pi launched (especially now that Raspberry Pi devices are so hard to get your hands on). It includes specs and info for hundreds of devices including models with ARM, x86, RISC-V, and MIPS processors.

Open source email client Thunderbird plans to launch an Android app next summer. It will be based on K-9 Mail, which the company acquired this year. And recent updates to K-9 pave the way, including a new message view and swipe actions.

Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution Armbian isn’t just for devices with ARM chips anymore. Armbian 22.11 adds support for 64-bit RISC-V architecture. There’s also support for more ARM boards: Banana Pi M5, ODROID-M1, and Rock Pi 4C Plus.

Amazon’s Silk Web browser for Fire TV devices now has an option that lets you jump to bookmarked websites (or recently & commonly visited sites) directly from the Home Screen, without first launching the browser.

The Nothing Phone(1) is not available in the United States, but founder Carl Pei says Nothing is no ready to launch a phone in the U.S. and “is in early conversations with American carriers.”

The ADT-3 Android TV development box has been discontinued, and there doesn’t appear to be a replacement (unless you count the Android Studio emulator).

This little kit has a 2.8 inch touchscreen display, an ARM Cortex-A35 quad-core processor, support for WiFi and Bluetooth, and it runs Debian 10 Linux.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @[email protected] on Mastodon. You can also follow Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook, and keep up with the latest open source mobile news by following LinuxSmartphones on Twitter and Facebook.