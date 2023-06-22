When the first Chromebooks launched more than a decade ago, it was probably fair to say that they shipped with a browser-based operating system designed to run web apps. But in the years since then, Google has built a lot of additional functionality into the operating system and added optional support for Android and Linux apps. Meanwhile web apps have only gotten more powerful and versatile.

All of which is to say that every time I write about a Chromebook that costs more than $400, some folks ask why anyone would spend money on such a thing. So it makes some sense that Google appears to be planning to build out its Chromebook brand to help identify mid-range and premium models with better specs and performance for more demanding tasks. But Kevin from About Chromebooks argues that the solution Google appears to be planning isn’t solving the real branding problem: letting people know that there’s a reason premium Chromebooks are a thing in the first place.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Google is allegedly planning to roll out Chromebook X branding to differentiate mid-range and high-end Chromebooks from entry-level models. But the bigger challenge might be battling misconceptions about what Chromebook is.

Microsoft leans into passkeys with Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23486 – users can now use Windows Hello to login to any website or app that supports passkeys, allowing you to login with your face, fingerprint, PIN, or phone.

Google has done a lot of work to make Android more tablet-friendly in recent years, including adding better stylus support. While the new Pixel Tablet supports USI 2.0 pens, Google doesn’t offer its own. But official Pixel Tablet pen & keyboard accessories could be on the way.

You can play games reasonably well on an Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC running Ubuntu Linux, but WiFi and audio are still buggy and Windows users can still get better performance in Turbo mode.

Nate from Gadgetonomie bought that 8 inch mini-laptop that showed up at AliExpress recently. It’s a mixed bag: performance is decent, battery life is awful, the keyboard layout is annoying and software seems buggy.

