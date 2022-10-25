Windows 11 has been here for more than a year, but Microsoft plans to continue supporting Windows 10 through 2025. But older versions of Windows? Not so much. Extended support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 ends in a few months… and Google is taking a cue out of Microsoft’s playbook and announcing that it will no longer offer new builds of its Chrome web browser for those operating systems after January, 2023.

I suppose you could always install Chrome OS Flex… or just switch to Linux + Chromium or a different browser.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

