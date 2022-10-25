Windows 11 has been here for more than a year, but Microsoft plans to continue supporting Windows 10 through 2025. But older versions of Windows? Not so much. Extended support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 ends in a few months… and Google is taking a cue out of Microsoft’s playbook and announcing that it will no longer offer new builds of its Chrome web browser for those operating systems after January, 2023.

I suppose you could always install Chrome OS Flex… or just switch to Linux + Chromium or a different browser.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.