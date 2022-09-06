A few years ago Justine Haupt combined classic phone design and modern tech to create a working cellphone with a rotary dial. Later she began selling kits to folks who wanted to make their own. Soon a version aimed at folks who aren’t hardware hackers will ship, and a video shows how the new Rotary Un-Smartphone works.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Google has scheduled an October 6th event where the company is expected to officially unveil the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch. Microsoft has released a new version of PowerToys that brings three new utilities to Windows PCs. The developers of the open source, Linux-based OpenWrt software for routers and other networking gear have released a major update. And a new cheaper Chromecast with Google TV could be coming soon.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for way to kill time the next time you’re waiting for a large file to finish copying, a new game is designed to run inside the Windows copy dialog.

This Copy Dialog Lunar Lander game lets you pass the time by piloting a lander while waiting for large files to finish copying. The open source game detects file copy dialogs on Win10 and later. You can also pause file transfers to extend play time. https://t.co/5UeHJBtWjo — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 6, 2022

The Rotary Un-Smartphone is on track to ship soon. Here’s a video showing a working prototype capable of making calls over a 4G wireless network on the pocket-sized phone with a rotary dial, a microSD card reader and E Ink display for contacts. https://t.co/7PPpEus9kx pic.twitter.com/JhpgAzLj6q — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 6, 2022

Microsoft PowerToys v0.62.0 brings three new utilities: Screen Ruler (measure pixels on your screen), Quick Accent (write letters with accent marks), and Text Extractor (copies text from a selected region to the clipboard using OCR). https://t.co/Mp6YWaYNnu — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 6, 2022

Radxa Rock 4 SE is a $70 single-board PC with a Rockchip RK3399-T processor, 4GB RAM, support for eMMC, M.2 SSD, and microSD card storage, WiFi 5, BT 5.0, Gigabit Ethernet, a 40-pin expansion header, and USB, HDMI, and audio ports. https://t.co/ymgxR343qL — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 6, 2022

Google schedules an October 6 launch event for the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch. The teaser also shows earbuds, but the Pixel Buds Pro are already available, so it’s unclear if these are new. https://t.co/L5hhKslWeP — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 6, 2022

A cheaper Chromecast with Google TV is coming soon. While the original supports 4K video, the new model tops out at 1080p. It’s expected to sell for €40 in Europe, where the 4K model goes for €70. So expect pricing in the US to be in the $30 -$40 range. https://t.co/ByKXzVBT6P — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 6, 2022

Google has confirmed that the 2nd-gen Tensor chip (the Google-made processor that will power the Pixel 7 series smartphones) is called the Tensor G2. https://t.co/QMyj4eg98N — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 6, 2022

OpenWrt 22.03 has been released as the latest stable version of the open source, Linux-based operating system for routers and networking gear. New features include support for over 180 more devices (1580 in total), Firewall4, initial WiFi 6E support. https://t.co/ZsHRTwIrXm — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 6, 2022

The GPD Win max 2 handheld gaming PC/mini-laptop crowdfunding campaign has ended after raising over $3 million from 3600+ backers. But you can still pre-order one through Indiegogo OnDemand. Prices start at $1049 and shipping starts in Nov. https://t.co/HFWqPnDsE8 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 6, 2022

