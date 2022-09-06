A few years ago Justine Haupt combined classic phone design and modern tech to create a working cellphone with a rotary dial. Later she began selling kits to folks who wanted to make their own. Soon a version aimed at folks who aren’t hardware hackers will ship, and a video shows how the new Rotary Un-Smartphone works.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Google has scheduled an October 6th event where the company is expected to officially unveil the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch. Microsoft has released a new version of PowerToys that brings three new utilities to Windows PCs. The developers of the open source, Linux-based OpenWrt software for routers and other networking gear have released a major update. And a new cheaper Chromecast with Google TV could be coming soon.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for way to kill time the next time you’re waiting for a large file to finish copying, a new game is designed to run inside the Windows copy dialog.

