Using a mouse for extended periods of repetitive activities like audio editing wreaks havoc on my wrist, so I picked up a vertical mouse a few years ago which seems to help a bit. I’ve also tried a few trackballs, but have never really gotten the hang of using them. But I really like the trackpad on my laptop, and it got me wondering if I could find a USB or wireless trackpad that I could use while working at my desk.

Unfortunately the pickings are slim. Logitech discontinued its T650 trackpad years ago. Models from smaller companies get mixed reviews. And the Brydge W-Touch I wrote about a few years ago also got mixed reviews. It’s also out of stock everywhere… and it looks like it’ll stay that way, because I recently discovered that Brydge went out of business this year.

It looks like my best bet may to pick up an Apple Magic Trackpad and use imbushuo’s unofficial Windows Precision TouchPad drivers for Apple touchpads. But I’ve got it easy. Folks who’ve already pre-order Brydge products have reportedly been stiffed… as have Brydge employees that haven’t been paid since January.

Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web, starting off with 9to5Mac’s look into the rise and fall of Brydge.

Brydge, a company that made keyboards and other accessories for iPads, Surface products, and some other devices, has messily gone out of business. Customers haven’t received products, and employees haven’t been paid in months.

Teevee is a startup from the co-founder or Pluto TV that wants to give away TV sets for free. The catch? They’ll have a small secondary screen for ads and other widgets like news tickers or sports scores.

Google could launch a Pixel Watch 2 this fall, about a year after the first Pixel Watch was released. It’s expected to debut alongside the company’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones.

Zoho, probably best known for its web-based office apps, has launched a new Chromium-based web browser called Ulaa. It emphasizes privacy and security and has built-in ad blocking, but also distinctive Work, Developer, Personal, and Kids modes.

