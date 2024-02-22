A few weeks after emerging from invite-only status, social network Bluesky has taken another major step toward doing the thing that makes it more than just a Twitter X clone: it’s opened the doors for federation.

In a nutshell, that means the Bluesky network isn’t just going to be hosted on Bluesky’s servers anymore. Anyone can launch their own server. Don’t want to keep your personal data on the company’s servers? You can self-host or migrate to another third-party server. This is something Bluesky has been promising since launch, but it’s only starting to roll out in early access beginning today.

Bluesky isn’t the first social network built on the idea of a series of federated servers. That’s basically how Mastodon works too.

But Mastodon uses the open ActivityPub standard for federation: the same protocol used by decentralized Reddit, YouTube, and Flickr alternatives like Lemmy, Peertube, and Pixelfed.

Bluesky uses its own protocol called AT Protocol, or “atproto” which is not (currently) compatible with ActivityPub (although some developers have been working on a bridge that could enable some interoperability, for better or worse). And the company says some of the benefits include more user-friendly data portability: you can switch servers and all of your data comes with you.

But Bluesky’s protocol also gives the folks who operate a server less control over how their users will experience the network, since there are no “instance” feeds: by default users will encounter everything on the Bluesky network (although users and server operators both have access to moderation tools and blocklists.

It’s an interesting time for social networks… and to be honest, I barely have the energy to keep up on the latest developments. But for what it’s worth, you can follow Liliputing on BlueSky or follow me on Bluesky or Mastodon (there’s also a Mastodon feed for all articles I publish on the site and another that’s theoretically for all articles from all Liliputing writers, but that one’s a bit wonky and only shows some posts).

